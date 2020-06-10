With the desire for one-level living on the rise, designers are developing increasingly creative floor plans. These unique alphabetic shapes are proof positive that opting for a single-story home can be anything but boring.

H-Shaped

An H-shaped plan is ideal for anyone looking to create separation between the master bedroom and other areas of the home. Here, the two wings are connected by a central gallery, which also creates a short sightline between the front of the home and the terrace in the back.

O-Shaped

Floor Plan: getdrawings.com

If ushering natural light in from all angles tops your must-have list, a doughnut design may satisfy. In addition to capturing the panoramic views of your site, every room opens toward a central courtyard. Minimal hallways maximize usable square footage.

U-Shaped

The most familiar of non-linear single-level plans, the U-shape layout not only creates some separation between public and private spaces, it’s a great one-story option for a compact lot.

X-Shaped

Looking for a single-level home you’ll treasure? “X” may mark the spot. The centralized living room is flanked by four distinct wings: a master bedroom wing; a secondary bedroom wing; a kitchen/dining wing; and a utility wing, resulting in optimized living space.