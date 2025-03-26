Part 1: The Long Road Home

It took decades of dreaming, designing and tinkering before Steven and Becky were able to craft a place to fit both their terrain and their needs. These concept plans are the origin of a truly fantastic home.

By Mike Haskew | Images courtesy of Steven Rothenberger, Jared GingrichIn the early 1990s, Steven and Becky Rothenberger first laid eyes on the land they’d eventually call home. At 20 years old, they had big dreams, but financial strides don’t necessarily come easy for young couples in love. As the years came and went, they never gave up on that ideal plot of ground. It would take 32 years for them to acquire and build on the perfect three-acre tract they found in Boyertown, Pennsylvania.“We found out that a local builder had bought the property just after we looked at it. He was going to build his own home on it, but he never did,” recalls Steven, whose degree in architectural design and experience with project management would one day prove invaluable. “Through the years, numerous people tried to purchase the property from him, but he wouldn’t sell.”In the meantime, Steven and Becky often discussed the possibility of building their own log or timber home. At long last, in 2019, the couple were finally able to devote significant energy and resources to the project of their lifetime.“After dreaming about designing and building some sort of log or timber home for more than 20 years — working on floor plans, speaking with local craftsmen and tinkering with ideas that I saw on websites and in magazines — I finally got the opportunity to get serious about it,” Steven says. “I ultimately convinced Becky that we should go for it and build our forever dream home.”More than three decades after they first laid eyes on their desired property, the couple reached out to that same builder through a mutual friend, and he agreed to sell it. “It was meant to be,” says Steven. After completing the purchase in spring of 2020, Steven got to work on the conceptual plans and elevations — a process that took two years and, according to Steven (with a chuckle), “drove Becky nuts!”Finally, the Rothenbergers had a blueprint for a 2,900-square-foot hybrid home customized to perfection: a primary suite on the first floor, an open layout, an expansive great room with 27-foot-tall ceilings and a stone fireplace.“I designed the house so that we can age gracefully in it,” explains Steven. “Our home’s plan is excellent for entertaining. Spending time with our family and friends is hugely important to us.”Becky, who applies her degrees in elementary education and early childhood development as an intervention teacher with small groups in reading and math, had some ideas of her own during the planning stage. Her number one request was the creation of an inviting outdoor living space, and Steven put his design prowess to work in bringing her vision to life.“I always had the three-season porch with a wood-burning fireplace in the design, but it was sort of considered an add-on due to budget constraints,” he says with a smile, “but her quote to me was, ‘If you’re making me move after 30 years, you WILL find a way to make it happen.’ She also wanted a large island in the kitchen where people could gather while we’re cooking, as well as a large and functional laundry/mudroom with a dog shower.” (The couple has three golden retrievers.)Of course, these highlights are only the beginning. The footprint of the home rests on three sublime acres with breathtaking vistas of the local fruit orchards and mountains of eastern Pennsylvania. In our next installment, we’ll explore the property further and Steven will share more about the process of clearing the land and preparing the site for construction.Come along as we explore their project of a lifetime. Catch every installment of Dirt to Done here!