3 Keys to a Happier, Healthier Home Design

The world is hectic. It’s hard to keep up the pace, so it’s vital that the places we live provide a calming sanctuary where we can simply relax. Attaining this nirvana, however, starts at the design phase. These three concepts can help you achieve this goal in your own home:

1. Keep purpose top of mind.

This is especially true for integral and often-used spaces like kitchens. If you’re the type of family that hosts gatherings, an oversized island — maybe even two — will provide both prep and serving space. If your family really likes to party, a large butler’s pantry, or what some designers call a “back kitchen” (which even can contain a refrigerator, second stove/oven and microwave) will allow you to keep food messes contained, reserving the “show kitchen” for the main event.

2. Add a retreat.

Relaxation and renewal are important to a happy, healthy life, so adding a spa-like element to your primary bathroom is an easy way to get your daily dose. For starters, practice good aging-in-place principles by ensuring there’s enough floor space to navigate. Then, incorporate the spa essentials, like a free-standing soaking tub, oversized stand-up shower (with a steam function) and water closet for your toilet. For ultimate luxury, include a cedar sauna. And don’t forget abundant storage to keep towels and toiletries close at hand.

3. Incorporate glass.

Exterior glass walls have long been a log and timber home staple, but don’t forget to infuse your interiors with the clear stuff, too. Glass-paned sliding and pocket doors can cordon off a room without closing it off. An interior window between a home office and living room allows at-home workers to stay connected with the family while retaining privacy. If you’re really adventurous, consider an indoor atrium with a massive skylight or an open-square layout, where every room looks onto a secret garden — both ideas give a unique twist to the ever-coveted concept of indoor/outdoor living.

