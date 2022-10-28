You Can Own a Piece of Country Music History with This Property

Photo Credit: 615 Media

A home always has a history tied to it, whether it spans over decades for a family home or a few years for a new build. Sometimes, you know where the legacy comes from, which is the case for this Tennessee log cabin.

This property in Goodlettsville has only been owned by two families in its history: the current owners and Willie Nelson. During his time on the property, the original home caught fire while he was away at a Christmas party. When he returned home, he ran into the burning building to save his guitar, Trigger.

He then built the current cabin and lived there for his remaining time at the property. During his time at the residence, he earned his infamous nickname, “Shotgun Willie,” and got the inspiration for the corresponding song.

Called The Hideaway, the property spans 155 acres of countryside, including breathtaking views, pastures, woods, trails and two ponds. A barn is at the property entrance, and the cabin is revealed after a mile-long road connection from there.

Other amenities are hardwood flooring, a tub and shower in the bathroom, a stone fireplace and panoramic views. For a city escape, Nashville is only 30 minutes away.

Home Details

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 Full

Acres: 155

Price: $2,500,00

Listed by: Matt Lawson and Ross Welch of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty