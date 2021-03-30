Honest Abe Log Homes – Janie Smith
Janie Smith and her late husband, Doug, our founder, built the first Honest Abe home in the late 1970s. Their children, April and Shane, were raised in that home. Janie, who has been involved in the financial oversight of the company since the beginning, still lives in that home today. “It’s been really gratifying to be a part of Honest Abe Log Homes since 1979,” Janie said, “and to see how our company has grown, stood the test of time, and helped thousands of people realize their dream of log home living. It’s truly been a family affair for us with Honest Abe, and we look forward to serving log home lovers for many more years.” Learn more about Honest Abe Log Homes.
CTA Products – Barbara Murray
I’ve worked in the wood protection industry since 1982. My initial background was on the industrial (heavy duty) wood preservation side of the business and then I transitioned to consumer products. I launched CTA Products Group – with Outlast Brand Products, in 2004 and celebrate 17 years owning my own manufacturing business this year. It has been a great pleasure to serve the home building and home maintenance markets with EPA registered wood preservatives and related items. Learn more about CTA Products Group.
Timberhaven – Lynda Tompkins
Gastineau Log Homes – Lynn Gastineau
Gastineau is a family business that grew out of our hardwood sawmill business dating back to 1954. Since our beginning, Gastineau has been unique in featuring log homes of solid oak. Although we also offer other wood species, oak has been our hallmark. The qualities that make oak a superior wood for flooring and furniture also make it an outstanding choice for log home construction. Learn more about Gastineau Log Homes here.
Heritage Natural Finishes – Autumn Peterson
Founded in 2007, we simply adore wood in all of its forms, which is why we are so committed to making the finest finish to celebrate wood’s enduring beauty. From timber frames, fine furniture, rustic antiques, siding, decks to basically anywhere you want to use wood, we have a finish for that. We are committed to keeping our products safe for those who work with them and especially for those who live with them in their home by using only the highest quality natural ingredients we can find. We work from and are inspired by a place of deep love of craft, heart and community and are committed to our customers absolutely. Autumn Peterson also serves on the board of directors for the Timber Framer’s Guild. Learn more about Heritage Natural Finishes.