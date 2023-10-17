🔍
Loghome Circ Ad Top Left
FOLLOW US >

Why Choose a Log Home?

We went to the source — actual log homeowners — to share why planning, designing and building a log home just feels right.

 

When your job is to learn and relay all the amazing attributes log homes have to offer, it’s easy to understand all their advantages. However, nothing can compare with the joy of owning one of these incredible places to live. So, we went to the source — actual log homeowners — to share why planning, designing and building a log home just feels right.

 

14_Coventry_DelPrete_ExteriorFront14_11868_2023-10-17_14-23
 Home by Coventry Log Homes; Photo by Mark Sorenson

 

“People pull into the driveway to take photos,” admits homeowner James DelPrete, who doesn’t blame them at all. “I still sit back and stare at the house. I can’t believe I live here.”

See more of this home here.

 

_MG_9642_11868_2023-10-17_14-24
 Photo courtesy of Christina Wedge and Chip Wade

 

“There’s not a single thing in this house that’s just for looks,” says homeowner and designer/carpenter, Chip Wade of his log cabin remodel. “When designing a house, you need to think beyond the aesthetic and create spaces you’ll actually use.”

See more of this home here.

 

Miller-01_11868_2023-10-17_14-24
 Home by Hochstetler Log Homes; Photo by Kris Miller

 

“I don’t want ‘rustic elegance,’ I want rustic — no drywall — and I want a large house with big beams, but I want it to feel cozy, like a small camp,” shares owner Deborah Miller, who built her ideal house with her husband, Ron. 

See more of this home here.

 

WHS-Log-Home-Decatur-15-FULL_11868_2023-10-17_14-25
 Home by Real Log Homes; Photo by Epic Foto

 

It’s not unusual to find Dr. Brooks Trotter and his family gathered on the front porch of their log ranch remodel/addition each morning, coffee in hand, watching the cattle gather around the lake. “It’s good therapy,” Brooks says. 

See more of this home here.

 

See Also: Five Reasons Solid Wood Homes Make Sense

Cooke11_11868_2023-08-28_08-52
3 Keys to a Happier, Healthier Home Design
Cook29_11868_2023-08-23_09-13
Making a Larger Floor Plan Work for You
joyce_11868_2023-07-24_16-14
Take Your Floor Plan From Basic to Brilliant
image0_11868_2023-07-19_09-48
The Winning Plans of the 2023 Jerry Rouleau Awards
08_Coventry_Burke_Loft1_11868_2023-06-05_09-15
Making the Most of a Small Footprint
Screenshot-2023-06-01-at-10.16.49-AM_11868_2023-06-01_09-18
What to Know About Mound Septic Systems
Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!