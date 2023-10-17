Why Choose a Log Home?

When your job is to learn and relay all the amazing attributes log homes have to offer, it’s easy to understand all their advantages. However, nothing can compare with the joy of owning one of these incredible places to live. So, we went to the source — actual log homeowners — to share why planning, designing and building a log home just feels right.

“People pull into the driveway to take photos,” admits homeowner James DelPrete, who doesn’t blame them at all. “I still sit back and stare at the house. I can’t believe I live here.”

Photo courtesy of Christina Wedge and Chip Wade

“There’s not a single thing in this house that’s just for looks,” says homeowner and designer/carpenter, Chip Wade of his log cabin remodel. “When designing a house, you need to think beyond the aesthetic and create spaces you’ll actually use.”

“I don’t want ‘rustic elegance,’ I want rustic — no drywall — and I want a large house with big beams, but I want it to feel cozy, like a small camp,” shares owner Deborah Miller, who built her ideal house with her husband, Ron.

It’s not unusual to find Dr. Brooks Trotter and his family gathered on the front porch of their log ranch remodel/addition each morning, coffee in hand, watching the cattle gather around the lake. “It’s good therapy,” Brooks says.



