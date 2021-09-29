Security Considerations for Off-Grid and Remote Homes

Log homes are a natural fit for far-flung locales; their rustic beauty feels right at home among sweeping vistas and breathtaking landscapes. But with the idyllic lifestyle comes unique challenges, and home security is no exception. Depending on location, many cabins face harsh weather patterns and sit unoccupied for entire seasons with no nearby neighbors to keep watch. Luckily, thanks to modern technology and innovative brands like VOSKER, these challenges and more are met with quick and accessible solutions. Here’s what to consider when it comes to security for your remote cabin. Plus, some clever solutions!
Consideration: Weather and ClimateRugged landscapes make for eye-popping views, but they tend to come with some harsh realities – be it wind, snow, flooding or fire. All the more reason to not only keep an eye on your place while away, but to opt for a device that’s able to do so in such conditions. VOSKER’s line of innovative security cameras all have an IP65-certified design for outdoor use, meaning they’re up to whatever challenge mother nature can throw at them. Additionally, they’re built to operate in temperatures ranging from -40°F to 104°F.
Consideration: No Power, No Wi-fi
Off-grid cabins offer the chance to get away from it all and unplug. That also means you’ll need a security system that’s unplugged. VOSKER security cameras stay connected via 4G/LTE mobile connectivity, so your camera can communicate with you without wi-fi. Use VOSKER’s map to find out if your cabin is covered.
Consideration: Closing Up the Cabin for the SeasonIn addition to the usual checklist for closing down the cabin, there are a few steps you’ll want to take to ensure your security is up to snuff. Take small valuables with you, and ensure large ones are locked away safely. Some cabin owners like to create a lived-in look and will have neighbors stop by occasionally to check on things and create obvious signs of activity. Indoor lights on self-timers and motion-activated outdoor lights can also create the appearance of activity at the cabin.
Now when it comes to a security camera, you’ll need one with a long-lasting battery that’s not reliant on the grid for power so you can rest easy knowing it’s set for the season. VOSKER cameras all run on a long-lasting rechargeable battery pack and feature a built-in solar panel for extended battery life.
Consideration: DarknessAway from the bright lights of the city, rural locations boast some of the best stargazing around. For cabin owners in such far-flung locales, it’s important to choose security designed with such extreme darkness in mind. VOSKER cameras all boast night vision that makes monitoring your property, even in the middle of the night, a breeze.
Consideration: Large Properties
For sprawling properties, homeowners may want to consider multiple cameras so you can keep an eye on all corners. VOSKER allows you to connect multiple cameras to same account so you can see all the areas of your property in one convenient place using the app.
This content is sponsored by VOSKER. Learn more about VOSKER’s LTE-based security devices at vosker.com