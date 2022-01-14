Step Inside an Architectural Masterpiece in Montana

Home Details
Bedrooms: 4
Designer: Kibler & Kirch
Builder: Timberline Builders
Minnesota natives head to Montana’s Big Sky country, and their one-of-a-kind log home, every chance they get.
The Triple B Ranch glows with warmth as dusk subtly begins to cloak southern Montana. Construction materials were sourced locally, including the reclaimed wood used throughout the home.
The spacious kitchen features poplar cabinets painted sage green, an appealing accent to the rustic reclaimed timber columns. The flooring is also reclaimed — crafted from American chestnut sawn from old timbers and laminated to provide a product that would perform well when installed over the home’s in-floor radiant heat.
The dining area is just steps away from the kitchen’s prep space. Wainscoting was applied to the dining room walls to give the room its own distinct identity, while French doors swing wide to a patio and fireplace for more casual fare.
The great room’s 26-foot-tall ceilings enhance the full expanse of the reclaimed timber beams and show off the craftsmanship of Dan Kyro and his artisans at Timberline Builders. The use of ambient light is complemented by a spectacular chandelier with custom metal work by Ira Cuelho, incorporating an old agricultural wheel and blown glass shades by Ona Magaro.
The master bedroom exudes comfort in a most unusual setting. Situated to take in the view of a distant barn and the open meadow, the room is actually built from an old, once derelict one-room log cabin. The logs were unstacked, split and reassembled as the master bedroom, which has the look and feel of a log cabin but is fully contained within the overarching structure of the home.
Rustic yet luxurious, the master bath includes a freestanding copper tub, ample lighting, log construction that carries over from the master bedroom and reveals the chinking of the original cabin structure.
The tent room adds an element of whimsy and adventure for imaginative guests. The space is completed with bunk beds, perfect for grandchildren and other young visitors, as well as lantern light fixtures that offer a feeling of outdoor life with the convenience of indoor amenities.
Architect Andrew Porth enjoyed working with local furniture builder Nick Kosorok to complete the design of the inviting mahogany bar. The wood was chosen to be consistent with the species that would likely have been used in an antique bar of such design. Similar examples are often seen in local watering holes around the town of Red Lodge.
The relaxing study at Triple B Ranch features specially made doors that allow ambient light to flood the interior along with easy access to adjacent outdoor space. The light fixture adds a surprise element with its combination of shaded illumination and wildlife, complemented by the large wall tapestry.
The breathtaking panorama of the Meeteetse Meadows merging with the surrounding Beartooth Mountains provides the perfect setting for the Triple B Ranch, home to the Butzer brood. “We wanted our family to have the opportunity for a wonderful mountain experience, and we found that here in the northern Rockies,” says Bart.
