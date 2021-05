Situated among 320 acres of unspoiled Colorado wilderness, Tom Cruise's log home boasts million-dollar views—$39.5 million to be exact. That's how much the home just sold for, which Sotheby's notes is a record for Telluride. The home was listed by agents Eric Lavey and Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty . This year marks the first time the home was publicly listed, and it went under contract in just a week.On the exterior, bleached cedar timbers and native stone set the tone for a rustic-meets-luxe ski-town retreat. Inside, 10,000 square feet of luxuriously appointed spaces offer views of sweeping mountain vistas. The property also features a three-bedroom guest lodge nestled among aspen groves.The home offers the best of both worlds; a scenic one-mile drive from a secure gated entry guarantees seclusion and privacy, but it's only a few minutes to the center of town. The iconic locale boasts world-class skiing and golf, and the property boasts extensive trails so recreation opportunities abound.See the listing and learn more here