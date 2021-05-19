🔍
Tom Cruise's Colorado Log Home Just Sold for $39.5 Million

Take a peek inside the luxury estate.

Brett Shreckengost for LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Situated among 320 acres of unspoiled Colorado wilderness, Tom Cruise's log home boasts million-dollar views—$39.5 million to be exact. That's how much the home just sold for, which Sotheby's notes is a record for Telluride. The home was listed by agents Eric Lavey and Dan Dockray of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. This year marks the first time the home was publicly listed, and it went under contract in just a week.
 
On the exterior, bleached cedar timbers and native stone set the tone for a rustic-meets-luxe ski-town retreat. Inside, 10,000 square feet of luxuriously appointed spaces offer views of sweeping mountain vistas. The property also features a three-bedroom guest lodge nestled among aspen groves.

The home offers the best of both worlds; a scenic one-mile drive from a secure gated entry guarantees seclusion and privacy, but it's only a few minutes to the center of town. The iconic locale boasts world-class skiing and golf, and the property boasts extensive trails so recreation opportunities abound.
 
See the listing and learn more here.
