This West Virginia Rental is a Family Affair

If there’s one thing Todd Harman, managing owner of Harman’s Log Cabins in West Virginia, wants you to know about the rental cabin destination his family started generations ago, it’s that there’s something for everyone. From fishermen to fitness junkies, couples to corporate retreats. “You can do just about anything, whether you’re looking for adventure or rest and relaxation,” he explains. “Truly, it’s right here at your fingertips.”

But no matter what brings you to Harman’s Log Cabins, there’s a good chance you’ll come as a guest and leave as kin. As Todd says, “Some of our customers are guests who become friends who become family. And we sure have a lot of them who are becoming family.”

It only makes sense, seeing how family is how the property got its start. In 1939, Todd’s grandparents, Fred and Thera Mae Harman, started North Fork Cabins, and it’s been a family affair since. Todd and his wife were married on the property and much of what you see on site was built by his cousin, Fred. When Todd goes “home,” he stays in a cabin.

The property has grown and changed since the days “when the bath was the river and a bar of soap,” as Todd puts it. In November 1985, the great flood of West Virginia wiped out many of the original cabins, taking trees and rocks with it. But in the mid-90s and again in the early 2000s, they built new, and eventually brought the cabin count up to the 21 charming abodes you can rent today.

The cabins range from one to four bedrooms, but all come with luxury touches like private outdoor hot tubs, full kitchens, Wi-Fi and more. And the property may have 80-plus years and three generations in the books, but it’s still growing. Todd explains they are planning to introduce even more wellness programing, including the addition of gyms and spas.

When you’re not curled up by the fire in your cozy quarters, the North Fork River awaits you just outside; most of the cabins overlook the water. Just a quick drive from the property, you’ll find several of West Virginia’s most beloved features, like Seneca Rocks, the Dolly Sods Wilderness, Blackwater Falls State Park and more. There’s hiking, climbing, fishing, skiing, bird watching, horseback riding, ziplining — the list goes on.

Even with all there is to do, a quiet cabin weekend is often all you need. “If you do nothing but sit in the cabin and gaze at the fire or go outside, make s’mores, walk along the river and never leave the property, it’s just so amazing,” sighs Todd. “The property is truly one of the jewels of this whole region.”

