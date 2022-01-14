This New Hampshire Cabin Proves Planning Makes Perfect
Cozy and quiet, a log cabin near the shore of Perkins Pond in Sunapee, New Hampshire, turns a lifetime goal into a perfect family getaway.
The warmth of the Riters’ log retreat, nestled into a hillside, sets this image of the site aglow. The simple pitched roofline and wrap-around farmer’s porch are cabin classics that will never go out of style.
The floor-to-ceiling granite fireplace, James’ favorite space in the home, draws family and friends together in the living room. The inner workings of the fireplace are accessible from the basement stairs, and home theater electronic components are housed within its framework.
Knotty alder cabinets in a semi-transparent dove gray complement the dark granite counters in the efficient kitchen. The L-shaped, dual-height island sports a pair of stools for a quick bite. Schoolhouse-style pendant lights are the perfect accent to brighten the snug space.
The epitome of casual quarters, the dining area adjoins the kitchen and living room, as multiple windows allow relaxing vistas of the wooded area leading to the pond. Five-inch-plank hickory flooring contrasts with the lighter, natural tones of the eastern white pine walls.
The loft hideaway exudes coziness. It’s the perfect place to catch a nap, read a book or take in the view.
The master bedroom is a study in comfort, according to builder Dundee Nestler, who says the entire home is just the right size for a cozy retreat. James added a private loft to maximize the volume of the room. The loft is accessed by a custom ladder that Dundee fashioned from an ancient hemlock trunk. Dundee also cut the birch-branch hand grips from trees on his own property.
The guest bath is accented by wood and coordinating 12-by-12-inch porcelain tile, while the washbasin-style sink adds to the homey, comfortable feeling that permeates the Riter retreat.
A generously appointed wrap-around porch adds inviting outdoor space in traditional New England style. The extra log courses James requested increase the height of the structure, creating a more stately facade as well as additional headroom for the 6'4" owner.
