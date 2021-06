This cabin, known as “Camp Charlie,” isn’t technically located at the top of the world. But with views like the ones you’ll find here, it might as well be.

Currently listed for $825,000 with Sotheby's International Realty, this cozy log cabin is seated atop the hills above California’s iconic Highway One and boasts breathtaking, 270-degree, mountain and ocean views. The gated property offers plenty of privacy, situated on 35 serene acres at the end of a scenic drive up Weston Ridge. Inside, you’ll find two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious bonus room on the lower level, which could transform into the hobby room of your dreams. But with views like that, the porch will be a hard place to leave.