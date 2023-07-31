The Winners of the 2023 Best Log Homes Contest

Every year, we set out to find the best log homes across the globe to showcase as part of our National Log Homes Month celebration. Readers from all over voted online during July, and the winners have been chosen. Here are the homes that came out on top!

ADU: A Vineyard Masterpiece from StoneMill Log and Timber Homes

Square Footage: 1,960

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 2

This accessory dwelling unit is perfect for events of all kinds, from weddings to corporate parties. The structure has a glass garage door that opens and closes for seasonal use, restrooms and a fully operational kitchen/bar with views of a private vineyard.

Homes Under 2,000 Square Feet: A Mountain Hybrid from StoneMill Log and Timber Homes

Photo Credit: Bruce Mccamish Photography Photo Credit: Bruce Mccamish Photography

Photo Credit: Bruce Mccamish Photography

Square Footage: 1,231

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

This hybrid log and timber home has a 10-log course stack to replicate the John Oliver cabin in Cades Cove that the owner has dreamt of building since he was a child. Key features include increased ceiling heights, an open loft, a stone fireplace and solid wood interior finishes.

Homes 2,000-3,000 Square Feet: A Custom Beauty from Coventry Log Homes

Photo Credit: Mark Sorenson

Photo Credit: Mark Sorenson



Square Footage: 2,731, not including walk-out

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

If this home looks familiar, it's because it was featured for the past year in our Dirt to Done series! It was a labor of love, with unique features such as a detached barn for the owner's car collection, a stone-veneer chimney rising 40 feet tall and plenty of entertaining space.

Homes Over 3,000 Square Feet: A Handmade Stunner from Honest Abe Log Homes, Inc.





Square Footage: 4,700

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

This home had its interior finished by the homeowners themselves, and they built many of the architectual features of it. The owners added an extra log course to increase the height, and the garage is connected by a breezeway with laundry for increased accessibility.

