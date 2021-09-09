

The old adage, “Trust…but verify,” might well be applied to the self-employed mortgage borrower. Whether seeking a loan for a conventional house, a condominium, a log or timber home or any other residential property, a self-employed individual is subject to the same qualifying process as anyone else, but he or she may find they have to jump through a few extra hoops to prove their income.

Self-employed borrowers routinely take advantage of allowable deductions to minimize tax liability, but remember that lower taxable income impacts the ability to qualify for a mortgage loan. It’s the proverbial “double-edged sword.” Consultation with a tax professional is recommended when weighing the cost-benefit of certain tax deductions.

Borrower Be Prepared

At least two years of personal tax returns including all supporting schedules;

Two years of business tax returns including all supporting schedules, if applicable;

A current balance sheet and income statement, if these are routinely produced;

A copy of the business license, if available;

And a signed letter of confirmation from your accounting professional that the documents are true and correct to the best of their knowledge and your business is a going concern.