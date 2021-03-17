Photo: Kris Miller

The Porcupine Saloon was named for the porcupines that attacked this log home as they wrapped up construction. Attracted by the staining agent PeneTreat (which contains salt) the critters chewed all along the home’s bottom logs. An electric fence solved the problem and now they drink to honor the property’s first (uninvited) guests. The bar and its encompassing countertops are made with reclaimed wood from an old barn near the owners primary residence. See more here.



Log Provider/Designer/Builder: Hochstetler Log Homes



