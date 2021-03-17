🔍
Loghome Circ Ad Top Left
FOLLOW US >

The Best Log & Timber Home Bars

Whether you have a wine cellar, man cave or good old basement bar, these entertaining areas are a natural fit for log and timber homes. Get inspired with a few of our favorites:

1.Photography courtesy of Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes_8542_2021-03-17_15-17
2.Photos- Eymeric Widling and Rochelle Zemlak_8542_2021-03-17_15-15
3. Photography by Heidi Long _8542_2021-03-17_15-15
4. Photography by Heidi Long _8542_2021-03-17_15-15
5. Photography by Kris Miller _8542_2021-03-17_15-15
6. Photography by KCJ Studios _8542_2021-03-17_15-15
7. Photos - Courtesy Sand Creek Post & Beam_8542_2021-03-17_15-17
8 Photography by Roger Wade _8542_2021-03-17_15-15
9 Photos Courtesy of Timberpeg 9 _8542_2021-03-17_15-15
11 Photography by Richard Lee _8542_2021-03-17_15-16
12 Photography courtesy of Heritage Construction _8542_2021-03-17_15-16
13 Photography by Heidi Long _8542_2021-03-17_15-16
14Photos courtesy of American Post and Beam | Photos by NRYPhoto_8542_2021-03-17_15-16
15 Photos- Courtesy Edgewood _8542_2021-03-17_15-16

Photo: Courtesy Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes

A mountain log home in New Hampshire with one-of-a-kind craftsmanship serves as a year-round mountain getaway for its Florida family.  See more here.

Home: Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes

 

Editor's Picks

All products featured are carefully reviewed and selected by our editors. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a commission from qualifying purchases.

Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!