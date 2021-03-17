The Best Log & Timber Home Bars
Whether you have a wine cellar, man cave or good old basement bar, these entertaining areas are a natural fit for log and timber homes. Get inspired with a few of our favorites:
Photo: Courtesy Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes
A mountain log home in New Hampshire with one-of-a-kind craftsmanship serves as a year-round mountain getaway for its Florida family. See more here.
Home: Golden Eagle Log & Timber Homes
With reclaimed beams from an abandoned sawmill in southern Alberta and a used Rocky Mountain Whiskey barrel holding a copper basin, a simple wet bar to store wine and show off a treasured rum collection quickly evolved into a full-on escape from city life at this log home.See more here.
Interior Design: Rochelle Lynne Design, rochellelynne.com
Architect: Weigang Marvick & Associates
Log Producer: Moose Mountain Log Homes, moosemountain.com
Photo: by Heidi Long
In Vail, Colorado, log structures are quite common. But this completely customized dream log home stands apart from the crowd. See more here.
Log Provider: Kalispell Montana Log Homes
Photo: Heidi Long
This barn was built to entertain. A small bar is tucked into a corner of the great room. See more here.
Photo: Kris Miller
The Porcupine Saloon was named for the porcupines that attacked this log home as they wrapped up construction. Attracted by the staining agent PeneTreat (which contains salt) the critters chewed all along the home’s bottom logs. An electric fence solved the problem and now they drink to honor the property’s first (uninvited) guests. The bar and its encompassing countertops are made with reclaimed wood from an old barn near the owners primary residence. See more here.
Photo: by KCJ Studios
This home’s lower level is party central, with a combination wet bar and recreation room plus a family room, complete with fireplace and a large-screen television. The area is especially popular as cooler weather settles in. See more here.
Photos: Courtesy Sand Creek Post & Beam
The owners extended the modern-rustic aesthetic to every element of the house — even their popular (and fully stocked) “bar and pub.” See more here.
Photo: Roger Wade
There’s no shortage of eye-catching details in this basement game room, including the cedar log posts with their knots, burls and root flares; a bowling-alley-turned-game room-table; an oversized magnetic scrabble game; and a custom bar with a hand-hammered copper top. See more here.
While selecting furnishings, the owners stumbled upon an old poker table at an auction, which they snatched up and refurbished — a perfect addition to the tongue-and-groove clad man cave. See more here.
Photo: courtesy of Heritage Construction
Brent Seabrook was enamored with the look of antique white brick, and Travis searched the entire country before finding a source in Texas. The bar cabinetry is made of maple and the bar itself is refurbished barnwood topped with a black, leathered granite that’s been sandblasted to remove the sheen. Travis created a coffered ceiling using oiled cedar for warmth.
Timber Provider/Builder/Designer: Heritage Construction; heritageconst.ca
Photo: Heidi Long
This home may look like it’s nestled in the mountains of Norway, but the cozy bar reminds guests that they’re firmly planted near Yellowstone National Park. See more here.
Photos courtesy of American Post and Beam | Photos by NRYPhoto
Drawing on the beauty of its surroundings, this timber party pad proves to be the ultimate gathering place. See more here.
Photo: Courtesy Edgewood
Called "The Intricate," the complex design and the unique building materials used in this log home make it stand apart along the shores of Idaho's Lake Coeur d'Alene. See more here.
