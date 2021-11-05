This Tennessee Log Home Was Made for Family Life

Home Details
General Contractor: James Wallace
A young family decides there’s no time like the present to build their Tennessee forever home.
The Diamonds combined log and timber-frame construction with flat-log and drywall interiors. “We wanted the true log natural feel on the exterior but wanted to have the ability to decorate freely on the inside,” explains Alex. The 8-by-8-inch eastern white pine logs are cut in a butt-and-pass profile and stained in Perma- Chink’s “Walnut” shade.
The great room’s focal point is the floor-to-ceiling west wall where the sunset serves as natural artwork every evening. Throughout the 1,935-square-foot main floor, European white oak flooring with a weathered aluminum-oxide finish complements the light gray interior walls.
The staircase risers are stained with Perma-Chink’s “Dark Natural,” while the treads, newels and handrails are “Ultra-2 Walnut.” Wrought iron spindles add a metallic sheen to the space.
The kitchen is the hub of family life, so Connie honed in on the room’s design. In lieu of cabinet-covered walls, she chose a spacious pantry to serve as food and small-appliance storage. Maple lowers glazed in soft white stand alongside the hammered-copper farmhouse sink. Mounted shelves holding often-used dishes sit above an aged-brick backsplash.
The half-hexagonal breakfast nook has a built-in window chest for storage and a tongue-and-groove pine ceiling with exposed Douglas fir beams. Wide, east facing windows are installed at a height that takes advantage of the morning light while offering privacy at mealtime.
The master bedroom is rich with texture and color. The window facing west has a built-in seat and a handmade bookcase along each side. A natural-stone, gas-burning fireplace is a no- maintenance way to add warmth and ambiance to the room.
Connie and Alex’s master bathroom boasts a jet tub, walk-in shower and dual-sink vanity. The tub and shower’s glossy Mirage “Crystile” subway tiles are “Morning Mist.” The vibrant 8-by-8-inch floor tiles by ISG in the “Loft Toledo” pattern enliven the room’s otherwise muted tones.
Daughter Evie, 8, chose feminine pink and gray decor for her room. The glass teardrop chandelier adds a touch of elegance for a girl who loves dolls.
Five-year-old son Evin says the best thing about the house is, “Having my own room to play cars and look out at nature from the big windows.”
The Diamonds’ love for nature inspired the design of the screened outdoor living room, which has a wood-burning fireplace and ample seating, including a mounted bar. The oversized door opens onto a patio with grills and a picnic table.
The Diamonds combined log and timber-frame construction with flat-log and drywall interiors. “We wanted the true log natural feel on the exterior but wanted to have the ability to decorate freely on the inside,” explains Alex. The 8-by-8-inch eastern white pine logs are cut in a butt-and-pass profile and stained in Perma- Chink’s “Walnut” shade.
All products featured are carefully reviewed and selected by our editors. As an Amazon Associate, we earn a commission from qualifying purchases.