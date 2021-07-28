Such is the case for the lucky buyers of this 3,500-square-foot luxury log cabin, which overlooks miles of idyllic Southwest landscape and is currently listed for $1.7 million. The property actually boasts multiple structures—the main house and a two-bedroom guest house, connected by a lush courtyard. Inside, rustic log walls prove to be the perfect backdrop to any design scheme—from Old West-inspired furnishings to textiles in preppy patterns like cabana stripe and gingham. Throughout, classic cabin elements like a grand stone fireplace, a cozy loft and a wraparound porch provide an undeniable sense of place.
Home Details
- Square feet: 3,500
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- List price: $1.7M
- Listed by: Deborah Day, Sotheby’s International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage
