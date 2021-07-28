🔍
This Dream Cabin Is a Master Class in Mixing Styles

Saddle bar stools, crisp white walls and nautical stripes...this New Mexico getaway has it all!

Marshall Elias for Sotheby’s International Realty

Perched on the scenic edge of Santa Fe, the Las Campanas neighborhood offers many perks you might expect to find in a luxury gated community—access to award-winning golf courses, a spa and the finest in swim and tennis. But the best one of all? Never having to choose between the mountains and the desert.   
 
Such is the case for the lucky buyers of this 3,500-square-foot luxury log cabin, which overlooks miles of idyllic Southwest landscape and is currently listed for $1.7 million. The property actually boasts multiple structures—the main house and a two-bedroom guest house, connected by a lush courtyard. Inside, rustic log walls prove to be the perfect backdrop to any design scheme—from Old West-inspired furnishings to textiles in preppy patterns like cabana stripe and gingham. Throughout, classic cabin elements like a grand stone fireplace, a cozy loft and a wraparound porch provide an undeniable sense of place.  

 

Home Details

  • Square feet: 3,500
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3.5
  • List price: $1.7M
  • Listed by: Deborah Day, Sotheby’s International Realty – Santa Fe Brokerage
 
Learn more and see the listing here.
