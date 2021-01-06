Golden Canyon

For a tiny cabin, this floor plan packs a huge punch. The simple footprint is cost effective, but inside, the design is smart and satisfying. With a master bedroom and loft, the upper level is dedicated owner’s space, while downstairs there’s a second bedroom that can easily be converted to a hobby room or home office. A deck off the kitchen is the ideal spot for outdoor dining, and the cute covered front porch gives the cabin a storybook cottage feel.

Tip! Create Flexible Spaces

In a small cabin or cottage, combining the living area, kitchen and dining room in a small footprint is common sense, but there are other spaces besides the “great room” that can multi-task. With the addition of a Murphy bed, a home office — or even a dining area — can morph into a guest room with ease. A loft has unlimited possibilities (den, game room, gym, crafting spot) and a mudroom not only can serve as the family entrance to the home, but also as a drop zone, bill-paying station or pet-grooming area if it’s designed with all its potential uses in mind. That’s the power of planning!

The most intriguing thing about this floor plan isn’t merely its angular layout, it’s the use of that offset space. The arrangement creates something of a culinary suite, incorporating the kitchen/dining area with a huge walk-in pantry, shelving for cookbooks and a fireplace, while the aesthetic is replicated in the covered entry and open patio. The result is an edgy twist on timber frame design.