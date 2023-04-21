Saving Money Without Compromising Your Dream

powerstock - stock.adobe.com

Q: How do I save money without compromising my vision for my dream home?

A: Having and sticking to a realistic budget prevents your log or timber dream home from becoming a nightmare. The first step is to plan in advance what you want, need and can afford. Use these smart strategies to achieve building and budgeting success.

Be honest about your budget. For your home to live up to your expectations, everyone needs to be on the same page before you start the design-build process. Your team of experts may surprise you with what’s possible within your price range.

For your home to live up to your expectations, everyone needs to be on the same page before you start the design-build process. Your team of experts may surprise you with what’s possible within your price range. Focus on rightsizing. Think about your lifestyle and your needs both now and in the future, like whether you’ll need lots of entertaining space or room for a home office. Don’t forget that some areas can serve double —even triple — duty.

Think about your lifestyle and your needs both now and in the future, like whether you’ll need lots of entertaining space or room for a home office. Don’t forget that some areas can serve double —even triple — duty. Don’t try to do it all at once. If you know you will need more space or bonus rooms down the line, consider building an addition later. Prepare by incorporating it into your plans now, then pay for the actual construction when you need (and can afford) it.

If you know you will need more space or bonus rooms down the line, consider building an addition later. Prepare by incorporating it into your plans now, then pay for the actual construction when you need (and can afford) it. Prioritize where you spend. Put your money towards materials and products in rooms that you’ll use all the time. Less-frequently used spaces can still be beautiful on a budget.

Put your money towards materials and products in rooms that you’ll use all the time. Less-frequently used spaces can still be beautiful on a budget. Be energy efficient. Spending a chunk of your budget on high-performance windows and doors may not be in your original plan, but investing in these features now will save money in heating and cooling costs over time.

