Room with a View

A gorgeous view is so much more than just a beautiful backdrop for a custom log or timber frame home. Here’s how good design can make the most of a scenic setting and offer a multitude of rewards.

 

No other construction style draws on Mother Nature as a muse so overtly than a log or timber frame home. From the use of natural building materials to the influence of a property’s topography on the floor plan to the siting of the home to optimize for passive solar heating and cooling, a log or timber frame home and the land upon which it sits are inextricably linked. 

 

Perhaps the most unifying factor of all though, is the way a custom home is optimized to take in the views. Maybe you dream of a grand lodge up in the mountains, a sprawling ranch tucked into a golden prairie or even a modern escape, perched on the edge of a lake. In any scenario, log and timber frame homeowners always share one wish: perfectly placed windows to maximize views. 

 

Not only do stunning views elevate mundane parts of daily life (for example, transforming one’s daily coffee from a mere morning habit to a restorative ritual…), strategically designed windows can improve your home’s value and even your health — in more ways than one. Here’s how, as well as a few tried-and-true design ideas to make the most of your unique property views.

 

