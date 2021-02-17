🔍
Industry News: Pleasant River Lumber Co. Purchases Moosehead Cedar Log Homes

Moosehead Cedar Log Homes
Photo: Courtesy Moosehead Cedar Log Homes

Pleasant River Lumber Company has purchased Moosehead Cedar Log Homes. Boasting operations all across the state of Maine, Pleasant River Lumber Company owns and operates five lumber manufacturing facilities, multiple log purchasing yards, a saw filing shop, a logging division and a trucking company. Moosehead Cedar Log Homes will relocate to the Pleasant River Lumber Company mill in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine.
 
Since 1996, Moosehead Cedar Log Homes has been owned and operated in Greenville, Maine, by Randy and Lucy Comber. The purchase will allow the Combers to ease into retirement as they stay on to assist in the transition over the course of the year.
 
Barry Ivey, president of Moosehead Cedar Log Homes, explained in a press release on February 16 that the purchase greatly expands Moosehead Cedar Log Homes' opportunities and offerings. “Moosehead Cedar Log Homes is excited to become a part of the Pleasant River Lumber family of companies," Ivey says. "The opportunity to be associated with Pleasant River, Ware-Butler Inc. Lumber & Building Supplies, and the other related businesses under the Pleasant River umbrella will allow us to improve our manufacturing capabilities, expand our product offerings and increase our overall competitiveness in the log home industry, nationwide.” 
 
Learn more about Moosehead Cedar Log Homes here and Pleasant River Lumber Company here.
