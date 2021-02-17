Pleasant River Lumber Company has purchased Moosehead Cedar Log Homes. Boasting operations all across the state of Maine, Pleasant River Lumber Company owns and operates five lumber manufacturing facilities, multiple log purchasing yards, a saw filing shop, a logging division and a trucking company. Moosehead Cedar Log Homes will relocate to the Pleasant River Lumber Company mill in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine.

Since 1996, Moosehead Cedar Log Homes has been owned and operated in Greenville, Maine, by Randy and Lucy Comber. The purchase will allow the Combers to ease into retirement as they stay on to assist in the transition over the course of the year.