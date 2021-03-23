Peek Inside This Pennsylvania Log Home
A pair of retirees leave beach life behind in favor of a woodsy, cozy cabin.
Neatly manicured grounds, comfortable porch furnishings and Adirondack-green details on the roof, trim and garage doors boost curb appeal. The breezeway connecting the log home to the separate, stick-frame garage with log siding required careful engineering. “The house is prone to moving and settling, but the garage is on a concrete slab, so that took a bit of figuring out,” Sandy explains. “Thankfully, we had a great builder.”
The traditional farmer’s porch includes charming touches befitting a log cabin, such as a copper dinner bell and an American flag art piece.
Eastern white pine shines throughout the interiors. The king-post truss, log walls, tongue-and-groove boards, flooring and half-round logs used for the stair treads and fireplace mantel all feature the lightweight yet stable wood coated with a clear stain.
Pecan cabinetry in the kitchen provides a welcome contrast to the abundance of blond tones in the open main-level living area. Mottled-green granite countertops and stainless steel appliances cool down the warmth created by the all-wood space.
The couple agree that one of the best custom changes they made to original “Teton” plan was the addition of this cleverly placed coat closet on the stair landing. “You can never have too much storage,” declares Jan.
Despite its diminutive footprint, the laundry room is more than functional thanks to careful planning that includes open shelving, deep window sills for extra surface area and a small utility sink tucked into a corner.
The four-poster bed anchoring the master bedroom is one of the home’s many furniture pieces handmade by Sandy — a former wood shop teacher. (Other handcrafted items include the mahogany and glass tables in the great room.)
Polished-concrete floors add sleek appeal to the home’s walkout basement. The recreational room features a propane fireplace, pool table and wet bar.
The couple turned their eyes outward to expand their home’s living space. A full-length deck runs along the rear of the home, with a portion screened in to allow for longer seasonal use. From their outdoor living spaces, the couple have views to the Delaware National Forest, as well as a creek that cuts through the rear of the property. A hot tub under the covered deck, situated adjacent to a fire pit, promises hours of relaxation.
