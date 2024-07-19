A Log Splendor in The Ozarks

By Mike Haskew

A cross 240 tree-covered acres that stretch into the distance, the timeless beauty of the Ozarks comes swiftly into focus. Memories of their scenic wonder have stayed with Donna Cantrell her whole life, so when she and her husband Hal thought about retirement, they knew just where they wanted to be.

Mountain Home, Arkansas, halfway between the towns of Buford and Buffalo City, held a family treasure from days gone by along with the promise of a dream to be fulfilled. On the crest of a knoll, their log home is now situated with stunning vistas of the mountains and wooded surroundings just three miles from the banks of the White River. Also on the tract is a quaint little home that Donna has known since childhood.

“My grandfather built that farmhouse in the 1940s,” she remembers. Her grandmother lived there in later years, and Donna recalls family vacations there decades ago. After sprucing up the little house as accommodations for visitors, the Cantrells began to discern the style, feel and ambiance they hoped to achieve with their own new log home.

The couple longed to return to the Ozarks and quiet country living after spending years in the bustling city of Chattanooga, Tennessee. John Harper of Real Log Homes, conveniently located in Arkansas, helped them get there. “We met John at a log home expo in Nashville in 2018. It was overwhelming. We had no idea there were so many log companies,” Donna shares. “Real Log Homes provided a detailed estimate, and their log kits were very inclusive. John visited the build site several times and put us together with our builder, Jeff Ragland. We also had many phone conversations with John, and he was always helpful.”

Real Log Homes worked with the Cantrells to produce the floor plan and incorporate the amenities they wanted. “The Cantrells were awesome,” John relates. “I sent them a plan that checked off a lot of their boxes, and we made the changes necessary to make it their home. The design process could not have gone any faster. Since the piece of property was owned by Donna’s grandparents, it has always had sentimental value to her. She got the best of both worlds in totally remodeling the original homestead and building the new log home smack-dab in the middle of memory lane.”

Construction of the home, using eastern white pine D-logs (designed to dry and settle in place), began with clearing the lot in October 2020, carrying on through COVID and its challenges, like supply chain interruptions. The Cantrells moved in on Valentine’s Day 2022, thrilled with the work that Jeff and his crews had completed. “We had a great working relationship with John and Jeff,” the couple comments. “We were very pleased with the project and are enjoying our home immensely.”

Stone mason Lance Ragland contributed complementary work on the porches, patio and foundation. “He is an artist, and we also have a beautiful floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace,” adds Donna and Hal. Another beloved feature of the home is the stained glass windows. One of these came from New Liberty Baptist Church in Ringgold, Georgia, where Hal and Donna married, and was installed in the primary bedroom.

“This is a retirement-friendly home,” John observes, “and the design gives an incredible amount of entertainment space while keeping the footprint at a manageable size for a retired couple to enjoy year-round. The large stone porches give the homeowners and visitors alike a view of country awesomeness while creating a relaxed atmosphere that makes it hard to leave.”

Donna and Hal are home, their leisurely lifestyle optimized in the Ozarks.



Home Details





Square footage: 2,290

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2 Full

Builder: Jeff Ragland

Log Provider/Designer: Real Log Homes



In Memoriam: Sadly, builder Jeff Ragland passed away in December 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. His legacy is lasting in the craftsmanship exhibited by the Cantrell home.



