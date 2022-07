Homes Less Than 2,000 Square Feet: A Cozy and Modern Hybrid

This modern log post and beam home features unique wood character elements spread out over 1,892 square feet.

Homes 2,000 to 3,000 Square Feet: A Warm And Inviting Sanctuary

This two-story home has plenty to offer in its 2,100 square feet, from a loft, a sunroom and a bonus room over the garage.

Homes More than 3,000 Square Feet: A Luxurious Retreat With A View

At 6,181 square feet, there's no shortage of views and space for family and friends to enjoy.

Accessory Dwelling Units: A Perfect Pavilion

This 20x20 pavilion with privacy wall puts the focus on outdoor entertainment and relaxation.

Every year, we set out to find the best log homes across the globe to showcase as part of our National Log Homes Month celebration. Readers from all over voted online ( see all the entrires here! ), and the winners have been chosen. Here are the log homes that came out on top!