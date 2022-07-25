Homes Less Than 2,000 Square Feet: A Cozy and Modern Hybrid

This modern log post and beam home features unique wood character elements spread out over 1,892 square feet.

Homes 2,000 to 3,000 Square Feet: A Warm And Inviting Sanctuary

This two-story home has plenty to offer in its 2,100 square feet, from a loft, a sunroom and a bonus room over the garage.

Homes More than 3,000 Square Feet: A Luxurious Retreat With A View

At 6,181 square feet, there's no shortage of views and space for family and friends to enjoy.

Accessory Dwelling Units: A Perfect Pavilion

This 20x20 pavilion with privacy wall puts the focus on outdoor entertainment and relaxation.