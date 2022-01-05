Register for "Map Quest - Matching a Log Home Plan to its Location" now.

Designing a log home can feel like looking at a map with no names — unless you have a clear direction and are familiar with the milestones along the way, it’s easy to feel a little lost. The first step to charting a successful course is understanding how the architectural style of a house works within its geographic region and how its design can maximize its property’s features.

In this free, one-hour webinar, presented by our Editor-in-Chief, Donna Peak, we'll explore how log home layouts can vary by region and what essential features you should consider as you take the driver's seat headed toward the ultimate destination: living your best log home life.

Fill out the form below to register for "Map Quest - Matching a Log Home Plan to its Location," brought to you by Hochstetler Log Homes.

This webinar is sponsored by Hochstetler Log Homes.