This Arkansas Home Is the Definition of Rustic Luxury

Photography by Bill Mathews

When it comes to the majestic luxury of Dale and Carol Steffens’ log post-and-beam home overlooking Beaver Lake in the Ozark Mountains of Arkansas, the numbers are revealing: 10,000 interior square feet and nearly 5,000 more outside, including two separate garages , a carport and several decks and patios. Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus two bunkrooms and a sleeping nook, ensure guests never feel cramped. Four wood-burning fireplaces and a wood stove keep everything cozy. Two laundry rooms and a three-story elevator add ease and convenience.

The Steffens purchased their Beaver Lake property before they were married. Surrounded by nature and located near Eureka Springs, a small town with a thriving art scene, it suited them perfectly. Dale, an avid fly fisherman, had access to numerous lakes and rivers and Carol loved the town’s cultural vibe.

“We just kept returning,” Carol says. Eureka Springs is a precious little town.”

The Steffens’ lodge was constructed in two phases, a decade apart. In 2000, they built a 2,200-square-foot cabin. By 2010, it was time for an expansion to accommodate their five grown kids and 10 grandchildren.

Instead of building a second home, as was originally planned, Carol, an interior designer, spent hours figuring out how to create a “new” home capable of absorbing the original.

While the trusses, custom designed by Carol, soar overhead, the home’s connection to wood is emphasized by three full-height, 32-inch-diameter juniper support posts. These rugged pillars of strength are balanced by the floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace (with a 6-foot firebox) and 1,700-pound single-stone mantel. It’s the same stone used in the exterior, dining room fireplace and wine cellar walls.

Artisan ironwork details were custom crafted by David Cunningham of Eureka Iron Works. He hand-forged the fireplace screen, as well as rustic, twig-like railings for the upper stairway and grapevines for the wine cellar stairway, complete with bronzed leaves and grapes.

Aesthetically, the home is a balanced blend of refined, Old-World elegance and frontier lodge appeal. Antlers and mountain lifestyle relics mix with crystal, fine china and European antiques. Quarter-sawn white oak flooring throughout contributes to the sense of warmth and solidness expected in a timber home.

Yet for all its luxurious sophistication, the home’s identity is found in the most unexpected place: a large, chainsaw sculpted bear statue. Taking their cue from the grandkids, the Steffens call their home “Big Bear Cabin.”

“We love our home. We love our family,” Carol says, adding with a laugh: “And we love having parties.”

Home Details

Square Footage: 10,000

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 7

Architect: LBH Construction