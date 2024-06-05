Save Big on Log Home Bundles

Get Our Exclusive Bundles for Just $9.99 + S&H!
Whether you are just starting to build your dream home or cabin, or want to know the latest design trends, we've got you covered. Browse a variety of bundles of our special editions from the past few years-- there's something for everyone!
|
|
LOG HOME STARTER KIT
Introducing The Log Home Starter Kit! Browse stunning log & timber floor plans, keep up to date on the latest design trends, and get expert advice on bringing your dream home to life—all bundled together for just $9.99 plus $4.99 shipping & handling. It's everything you need to make your dream home a reality!
Included in this bundle:
The Best Log & Timber Floor Plans 2023
Log & Timber Home Planner 2023
Log & Timber Favorite Homes 2024
LEARN MORE & ORDER NOW
|
|
COZY CABINS BUNDLE
Bigger isn’t always better, and the design ideas featured in these highly anticipated annual issues are proof. But the Cozy Cabins & Cottages concept is more than just homes — it’s a way of life, and you'll get advice for everything from space-saving solutions and furnishings to shopping for the right boat to yard games you can make yourself. Learn all the ways you can bring a little cozy to your own home with these newsstand-only editions today!
Included in this bundle:
Cozy Cabins & Cottages 2022
Cozy Cabins & Cottages 2023
Log & Timber Favorite Homes 2024
LEARN MORE & ORDER NOW
|
|
THE BEST LOG & TIMBER FLOOR PLANS BUNDLE
Floor plans galore! Get a bundle of our popular edition, The Best Log & Timber Floor Plans. Browse log & timber home floor plans in a wide range of styles and sizes, from tiny cabins to grand lodges. Plus, you’ll get essential tips about how to create a floor plan that’s perfect for your needs, insights into customized designs and smart advice from industry experts.
Included in this bundle:
The Best Log & Timber Floor Plans 2022
The Best Log & Timber Floor Plans Summer 2023
The Best Log & Timber Floor Plans Winter 2023
LEARN MORE & ORDER NOW
|
|
LOG & TIMBER FAVORITE HOMES BUNDLE
Curious about the latest log and timber home design trends? Then our Log & Timber Favorite Homes bundle is for you! We consulted with designers, architects, home producers and, most importantly, our readers and online followers to learn what today’s log and timber homeowner is craving — then we share it all with you.
In each of these three special issues, you’ll find: How to get the most sought-after home styles; Instagram-worthy interior ideas; fan-favorite floor plans; and FAQs (and the answers). Plus: The products and design concepts everybody’s talking about & more.
Included in this bundle:
Log & Timber Favorite Homes 2022
Log & Timber Favorite Homes 2023
Log & Timber Favorite Homes 2024
LEARN MORE & ORDER NOW