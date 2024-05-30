🔍
How to Plan an HVAC System in Your New Log or Timber Home

When designing a log or timber home, your HVAC selection is a chance to not just save energy, but add comfort, health benefits, and style as well.

Rustic Log Cabin
 
As a log or timber homeowner, you want to fully embrace the luxury of living in a space that's cloaked in wood, but you also want the modern conveninece of controlling the temperature and humidity precisely (for your sake and your home's). When designing a custom log or timber home, aesthetics and comfort go hand in hand, and the HVAC system plays an essential role, providing temperature control and clean air throughout. 
 
Here are a few ways you can plan for an HVAC system that checks all your boxes, without detracting from your new custom home's beauty.
 
Fill out the form below to download "How to Plan an HVAC System in Your New Log or Timber Home," sponsored by The Unico System. 

 


 

This article is sponsored by: The Unico System.
