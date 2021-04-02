Follow along the journey of George DeFelice and Coventry Log Homes, as they transform a tiny log house on the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee, into a dazzling lake home.
Once you’ve decided to pursue an addition, there are still many factors to consider. Some of the most popular questions we hear from homeowners include:
- How do we connect an addition to our current log home?
- How do we match logs?
- How do we match stain and roof
Fill out the form below to download "From Addition to Adventure."
This article is sponsored by: Coventry Log Homes.