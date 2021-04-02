Follow along the journey of George DeFelice and Coventry Log Homes, as they transform a tiny log house on the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee, into a dazzling lake home.

Once you’ve decided to pursue an addition, there are still many factors to consider. Some of the most popular questions we hear from homeowners include:

How do we connect an addition to our current log home?

How do we match logs?

How do we match stain and roof

Fill out the form below to download "From Addition to Adventure."





This article is sponsored by:

This article is sponsored by: Coventry Log Homes

We'll answer these questions and take you along on the adventure of the Lake Winnipesaukee home.