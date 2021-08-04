A Log Home for Full-Time Lake Life

Home Details
Log Provider / Builder: Tomahawk Log & Country Homes
Natural beauty seamlessly blends with form and function in this home along a northern Wisconsin lakeshore.
The expansive views of the 3,700-acre Fence Lake in northern Wisconsin were key elements in the design of the Wilkes residence, which takes full advantage of the gradual slope to the water’s edge.
The steep-pitched, varied peaks of the home’s roof-line effectively shed snow during the tough Wisconsin winters, but they also give the grand house storybook charm.
The team at Tomahawk Log & Country Homes developed a design that took maximum advantage of the sloping site. Pine trees that were harvested as the lot was cleared were sent to Tomahawk’s manufacturing facility for use in future log home projects.
The staircase to the upper floor of the Wilkes’ home is accented with style. “The log staircase is unique,” says Tom Wyles of Tomahawk Log & Country Homes. “I’m fascinated when I look at its black, wrought-iron spindle system. We did our very best to keep up with everything that Jim and Donna wanted.”
The open-concept great room, dining room and kitchen allow family and friends to visit and enjoy each other’s company without separation. “The fire is cozy in the wintertime, and that space is perfect for two or for a group of people,” Jim comments. “The dining room is also ideal for cocktails during food preparation or card games after dinner.”
The cathedral window and the inviting fireplace present a cozy area for family and friends to congregate. The full-log beams provide dramatic accents to this popular spot as well.
Structural white and red pine is accented with cabinetry constructed of knotty hickory. The kitchen reveals the artistry of Don Beck Cabinetry in central Wisconsin.
The wine cellar’s unique floor is covered in 26,000 pennies that Donna and her best friend, Mary Sabo, spent a New Year’s weekend spacing and gluing into place, and the $260 investment was completed with spectacular results. All the pennies are heads-up except for 27 wheat pennies placed tails-up for contrast. “We used black grout between the pennies and sealed it with a clear epoxy,” Jim explains. “It gives the illusion of walking onto a wet floor.”
The lower level of the home includes a variety of fun amenities. “We have a full bar and game table with bar stools and seating all around,” says Donna. The bar itself was constructed from a large oak tree that had died on the couple’s Wisconsin Rapids property. Jim comments: “I hated to see that beautiful tree go to waste.”
