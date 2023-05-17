Fan Favorite Floor Plans You Can't Miss

Dreaming up your ideal log, timber or hybrid abode is one of the most exciting parts of the custom home journey. So it makes sense that one of the most beloved parts of our regular magazine, Log & Timber Home Living, is the floor plans we feature. From charming cottages to majestic manors, our readers simply can’t get enough of them. Here, we showcase eight popular plans that embody what’s trending in log, timber and cabin architecture.





Square Footage: 2,100

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2 full, 1 half

Hochstetler’s “Wilson” plan was based off the company’s “Blackfork” model and customized to fit its owners’ lifestyle now and in the future, with changes like enlarging the bedrooms and adding spacious walk-in closets, locating the laundry on the main floor and creating a sunroom.

What Makes it a Favorite: For the second year in a row, this plan is one of the most viewed on loghome.com, and for good reason. With classic lines and a transitional feel that won’t go out of style, this rightsized layout suits any stage of homeownership, from a cozy starter to a well-earned retirement retreat.





Square Footage: 4,027

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4 full, 1 half

A little bit Western lodge; a little bit European cottage. That’s the initial draw of the Sonoma Hills plan. But it’s the layout, itself, that sells it. From the entryway, the design slowly reveals itself layer by layer, yet still retains the open, communal feeling essential to today’s lifestyles.

What Makes it a Favorite: The exterior design conceals the actual size of this home, so it retains that coveted cozy vibe while providing ample elbowroom. Case in point: Viewers are stunned to see that the spa-like primary bath’s immense footprint is roughly the same size as the sleeping space and boasts not one but two massive walk-in closets. Upstairs, the secondary bedrooms are scattered to take advantage of both space and privacy, while the one above the garage is essentially a bonus primary suite.





Square Footage: 1,288

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1 full, 1 half

This is the entertainer’s dream plan! Attached to a cute-as-a-button cottage, the oversized covered pavilion can really host a party. The plan’s singular approach to indoor/outdoor living is fun and super functional, but the living quarters are not sacrificed in the least. In fact, the two connected spaces feel so seamless, it’s as though one wouldn’t feel natural without the other.

What Makes it a Favorite: Designs don’t get craftier than this. Large enough to be a primary home but small enough to be an ADU, this plan is bursting with unique details, including the silo circular staircase, the second-story balcony looking into the pavilion and the massive outdoor fireplace. The result is a striking, welcoming place with oodles of eye-catching appeal.





Square Footage: 2,280

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full

This plan’s symmetrical design and classic contours are rooted in traditional log cabin lore but are fully updated for modern life. A wide-open central core is flanked by generously sized bedrooms for a home of this scale, and economies are achieved in the secondary bathroom, which services two bedrooms as well as short-term guests.

What Makes it a Favorite: If elegance and sophistication are what you seek in log home living, the Segwun II scratches that itch. The bulk of the home’s square footage is located on the main level, so in many ways it feels like a ranch design. However, that second story loft affords space for working out, reading or lounging, while raising the ceiling for increased spaciousness below.





Square Footage: 4,530

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

This elegant abode focuses on comfort and style all on one level. The entertaining-friendly floor plan prioritizes privacy and gathering space in equal harmony. A sprawling primary suite, strategically located laundry and mudroom and a storage-friendly, four-stall garage with the option to add a bonus room above round out this single-story home.

What Makes it a Favorite: The largest plan in our fan favorite collection, this grand home’s appeal is much more than its size. It’s beguiling L-shaped layout lends a hint of English country house to its impressive log construction. The massive pantry — directly accessible from both the indoor and outdoor kitchens — is a home-gourmet’s dream. And forget the idea of a primary bedroom … the lucky owners of this plan get an expansive suite that’s nearly a home unto itself.

The Highlander By Honest Abe Log Homes





Square Footage: 1,320

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full

Flexibility is at the heart of this small plan. Its straightforward design enables future dwellers to alter the positioning and scale of the rooms, as well as their purpose. There’s also tons of storage built in, which is a must in a downsized design.

What Makes it a Favorite: Thanks to its tiny footprint, this plan is ideal for a narrow or limited lot, yet it doesn’t sacrifice a single inch of space. The dedicated second-story owners’ suite is a big draw, as it affords privacy and the potential for stunning views — both inside and outside, thanks to the attached loft.





Square Footage: 1,600

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2 full

Back by popular demand, this charmer has once again risen to the top of the timber home crop. One reason is that it’s perfect for sloping sites — a common challenge for rustic-home buyers — and boasts a host of site-maximizing features, like shed dormers on the upper level and a cantilevered deck off the primary bedroom. Plus, it packs a lot of house into a very small footprint.

What Makes it a Favorite: Sometimes simplicity is the best. The roof’s steep pitch and narrow eight-pane windows evoke cabins of yesteryear, but with a modern twist. Inside, the design eschews a dedicated entry in favor of direct access to the dining and living areas, instantly evoking a kick-your-feet-up casual vibe. Just off the upstairs bedroom, a study adds a hint of formality and a ton of convenience for today’s WFH professional.





Square Footage: 1,823

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full, 1 half

“Contemporary brilliance” is how the Canadian Timberframes team describes this design, and we couldn’t agree more. It’s every bit a true, timeless timber frame home, with the added benefit of modern, angular lines, ample use of floor-to-ceiling windows and today’s all-important indoor/outdoor living spaces. Plus, the striking design calls the essence of architect and icon Frank Lloyd Wright to mind.

What Makes it a Favorite: This savvy plan maximizes form and function. Take the placement of the second-floor bedrooms over the kitchen/dining area. By lowering the ceiling in these two spaces, not only do the first-floor spaces feel cozier, the ceiling-hung light fixtures are set on a more human scale — a very important safety feature in task-oriented areas such as these.

See Also: Floor Plans for Everyone