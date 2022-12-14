🔍
Loghome Circ Ad Top Left
FOLLOW US >

Dirt to Done Webinar: Behind the Scenes of Building a Dream Log Home

Get an inside look at the process of planning, designing and building a real log home in this free, on-demand webinar featuring Mark Elliott of Coventry Log Homes and homeowner Jim Ducharme.

 
coventry-silverranch-exteriorfront_4_2018-03-19_15-53

 

Dive into our Dirt to Done series with this live webinar on Wednesday, January 18th, at 8pm Eastern. 

We’ll take a detailed look at the first half of the series as we chronicle the planning stages and the initial construction of one couple’s dream log home in Maine. In an in-depth discussion between writer Mike Haskew, homeowner Jim Ducharme and the Vice President of Coventry Log Homes, Mark Elliott, we’ll explore the process step-by-step, from the decision to build a log home to budgeting, gathering inspiration, floor plan planning, construction and more.


Fill out the form below to register for "Dirt to Done: Behind the Scenes of Building a Dream Log Home."
 
 

 

In the meantime, get up to speed with the Ducharmes’ dream home build with the current installments of the Dirt to Done series:

 

Dirt to Done: The Maine Event

Dirt to Done: The Best Laid Plans

Dirt to Done Video: Episode 1

Dirt to Done: Set Your Sites on Success

Dirt to Done: Can I Get a Raise?

 

 
 

This article is sponsored by: Coventry Log Homes.
Promo Log Coventry Logo 250X114 2018 04 24 15 31
Subscribe Now + Get 2 Free Gifts!