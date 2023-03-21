🔍
Coventry Dirt to Done Video: Episode Two

Join us for an interview with Mark Elliott of Coventry Log Homes and writer Mike Haskew as part of our "Dirt to Done" series. In this informative discussion, they explore installments three and four: "Set Your Sites on Success" and "Can I Get a Raise?". From preparing the property for construction to delivery day and watching the log walls go up, see how this dream home came to life.

 
 

 

 

Stay tuned for more! Join us as we navigate the design process with the homeowners and Coventry Log Homes. You can find all the latest installments of the Dirt to Done series in the print magazine and here on loghome.com! Plus, keep an eye out for new webinars that dive into the process of creating this home.

 

In the meantime, take a look at all the installments so far:

Dirt to Done: The Maine Event

Dirt to Done: The Best Laid Plans

Dirt to Done: Set Your Sites on Success

Dirt to Done: Can I Get a Raise?

Dirt to Done: From Mechanicals to Masonry

 

 

Dirt to Done: From Mechanicals to Masonry
Dirt to Done Webinar: Behind the Scenes of Buil...
Dirt to Done: Can I Get a Raise?
Dirt to Done: Set Your Sites on Success
Coventry Dirt to Done Video: Episode One
Dirt to Done: The Best Laid Plans
