Coventry Dirt to Done Video: Episode Three

Join us for an interview with Mark Elliott of Coventry Log Homes and writer Mike Haskew as part of our "Dirt to Done" series. In this informative discussion, they explore installments five, six and seven: "Dirt to Done: From Mechanicals to Masonry," "Dirt to Done: A Strong Finish," and "Dirt to Done: Home Smarts." From making several complex decisions about how their home looks and performs, to choosing finishing materials that hint at nostalgia, to putting their smart-home know-how to work, follow along as these homeowners create their dream log home.

 
 

 

 

Stay tuned for more! Join us as we navigate the design process with the homeowners and Coventry Log Homes. You can find all the latest installments of the Dirt to Done series in the print magazine and here on loghome.com! Plus, keep an eye out for new webinars that dive into the process of creating this home.

 

In the meantime, take a look at all the installments so far:

Dirt to Done: The Maine Event

Dirt to Done: The Best Laid Plans

Dirt to Done: Set Your Sites on Success

Dirt to Done: Can I Get a Raise?

Dirt to Done: From Mechanicals to Masonry

Dirt to Done: A Strong Finish

Dirt to Done: Home Smarts

See the finale! Dirt to Done: Finally Home 

 

This article is sponsored by: Coventry Log Homes.
Dirt to Done: Finally Home
Dirt to Done: Home Smarts
Dirt to Done: A Strong Finish
Coventry Dirt to Done Video: Episode Two
Dirt to Done: From Mechanicals to Masonry
Dirt to Done Webinar: Behind the Scenes of Building a Dream Log Home
