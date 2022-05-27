Come Together in this Wisconsin Hybrid Home

Just as many log homes come to be, the “Beaver Creek” by Tomahawk Log & Country Homes is the result of taking ideas from other existing floor plans, combining them and then adapting them to suit the lot, as well as the owners’ desires and budget. And the result is nothing short of exceptional.

The 2,591-square-foot home feels a lot larger than it is. “The footprint of the house is nicely condensed, and the owners were conscientious not to get carried away with the size,” according to Troy Gullo, Tomahawk’s initial design/sales manager and a 23-year industry veteran. “When you’re designing a custom home, you’re always trying to align needs, wants and budget, so putting together a list of what’s important — what do you absolutely have to have in any given room — is vital as you move forward with your plans.”

Constructed with Tomahawk’s signature “Energy Log” system, the two-story house is hybrid construction, which combines half-log work with conventional framing and insulation. The timbers are 11- to 12-inch-diameter white pine with an 8-inch stack height and saddle-lock corners for the full-log look. Andersen windows clad in “Hartford Green” complement the emerald shingle roofing and garage doors, bringing the home in harmony with its lush Wisconsin surroundings.

Locally cut fieldstone encases the foundation and the piers for the deck and porch supports. That same stone is found inside on the great room’s fireplace. In both cases, the stone was left unsealed, which gives it a matte finish and a more earthy appearance. An Acucraft wood-burning insert keeps the space warm and cozy.

A variety of flooring materials are found throughout, including hand-scraped reclaimed hardwoods by Minnesota-based Manomin Resawn Timbers in the great room and natural slate in the kitchen and bath. “Slate is great because it can withstand a lot of use and abuse,” Troy says. “Not only is it durable, it hides scrapes and debris really well.”

The interior walls are a blend of wood, stone and drywall. White pine tongue-and-groove with a “Carmel” finish by Sansin caps off the ceiling as well as several interior walls. White pine half-logs also can be found indoors, tying the interior and exterior together.

The kitchen’s smart, open design is enhanced by its striking appointments. Dark granite counters that resemble soapstone add a bit of elegance to the decidedly rustic custom hickory cabinetry, while the slate floor pulls in colors from both. Unlike many modern floor plan designs, the kitchen doesn’t open up to the great room. Instead it faces the dining area, keeping cooking noises and prep mess out of sight.

A first-floor master suite and two additional upstairs bedrooms (one of which is a bunk room that stretches from gable to gable) round out this charming home, creating plenty of space and a place where memories will be made for years to come.

Home Details

Square footage: 2,591

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Log Provider: Tomahawk Log & Country Homes