Coatings and Finishes for a Beautiful Log Home

Each log home is as unique as the people who will call it home, but they all have one thing in common: beautiful logs. And how the logs will be protected is one of the most important decisions you’ll make.

Rick Webb from Perma-Chink Systems has more than 30 years of industry experience. During this live webinar on April 21st, 2022, he will share his knowledge with you. Rick will be discussing:

Inspecting, cleaning, and restoring process - what products to choose

Wood preservatives – find the best protection against bug infestation, mold, mildew, and algae

What color to choose and how to apply stains and finishes - on bare wood or when re-coating

Sealants and chinking for log homes - how to protect your home against moisture and air infiltration

Coatings - for a beautiful, long lasting finish

