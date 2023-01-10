Choosing Your HVAC Contractor

The HVAC mechanical system is an integral part of any home. As such, it deserves due diligence every step of the way – from selecting your unit to choosing your contractor.

HVAC contractors specialize in the installation, inspection, and maintenance of furnaces, boilers, heat pumps and central air conditioning systems. While a general contractor might act like a film director, the subcontractors, such as HVAC or plumbing contractors, have important, specialized roles to play. In particular, the HVAC contractor is responsible for mechanical matters that have big-picture consequences, like interior comfort and the look and feel of the home, depending on the system.

Here, we offer expert guidance on how (and when!) to pick not just your system, but the person to help you install and maintain it.

