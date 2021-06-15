

Photo by Alice Davies on Unsplash

The power of home equity lies in the asset’s value, and the use of home equity provides funding for a variety of applications. Homeowners may “tap into” their equity for purposes such as education, debt consolidation, property improvements and others. However, it is important to understand that a home equity loan is a debt that must be repaid.

A traditional second mortgage is also a term loan with a monthly payment. The current first mortgage remains in place, and the second mortgage is an additional lien on the real estate.

If you are in the market for a home equity loan, consider the available choices and proceed from an informed perspective.

About the Author

Adam Headley is a writer and career banker with more than 30 years of experience in finance and lending. He has written extensively on the varied aspects of building, purchasing and owning a log or timber home.