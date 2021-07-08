Home Details
Bedrooms: 3
A Georgia couple reimagine a tired cabin into a playful lakeside retreat filled with custom design details and plenty of room for family fun.
An open-air deck with a glowing fire pit is the perfect spot to unwind after a day on the water. A mix of lounge chairs and built-in seating provide ample space for family and friends to gather.
Chosen for its ability to stand up to the elements, high-performance stain by Perma-Chink in Lifeline Ultra-2 in Gentry Gray covers the home’s exterior. “The finish will look as beautiful years after application as it did the second day it was applied, thanks to a balanced formula of transparent iron oxides, fungi and algae inhibitors and an advanced polymer resin,” explains Tony Huddlestone,
Perma-Chink’s vice president of sales and operations.
A collection of earth-toned accessories and a pair of poufs tucked under a slim table turns a sliver of wall into a useful and eye-catching niche.
In a bold design move, Chip swapped the location of the home’s original living area and kitchen so that the family could dine under vaulted ceilings with clear views to the water. The space is a feast for the eyes, with its tiered chandelier, steel range hood and tiled wall. “There are over 2,000 square feet of tile in the house,” says Chip. He designed the tiles himself — one-inch mosaic porcelain tiles made into 12-by-24 sheets — then echoed a similar pattern in other area’s of the home.
“It keeps continuity without it being matchy-matchy,” he says.
Natural-stained timbers pop against the crisp-white painted shiplap, lending a nautical vibe to the home’s living room, while the streamlined profile of the steel stair rails adds an industrial edge. A low-slung leather sofa with dual chaises and plenty of pillows, invites relaxation. The blue ombre wall serves as a serene backdrop to it all. “It took four hours and about twelve paintbrushes,” laughs Chip. “But now it feels like the lake continues to the inside.”
The open loft has a youthful vibe, thanks to the addition of superhero posters and patterned bedding, but the full size beds allow the space to sleep both adults and children comfortably.
A well-cushioned hanging sofa and pair of chairs in soothing blue and white offer prime seating rain or shine.
Three-thousand square feet of MoistureShield composite decking around the home and dock “make for easy living,” says Chip.
