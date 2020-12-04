

When the boxes are packed and it’s time to settle into the dream home that’s been waiting at the end of a long, successful career, the package appears perfect. It’s all on one level , few steps to the front door, cabinets and drawers easy to open and close and doorways wide enough to accommodate movement. The picture is nearly complete, and the last element that makes it so is financial security.

Planning for the Future

We all acknowledge that the financial side of things weighs in on every major decision we make; and relocating to that dream home — that oasis of serenity— tops the list. Recognizing retirement goals early and working regularly toward them allows flexibility, so that by the time the move is made, the financial essentials have been ironed out. Several elements have demanded attention and received their due, and careful planning has paid a big dividend.

Consider the cost and remember regardless of age or station in life, debt must be addressed. When retirement rolls around, financial resources, including equity from the sale of another home, 401k, Social Security or other benefits and good old-fashioned investments and savings accounts may eliminate the need for a mortgage altogether. If a home loan is part of the equation, remember that banks or other lenders will consider a request on the basis of debt service Among the financial elements to consider are the borrowings, if any, necessary to make your new lifestyle a reality.Consider the cost and remember regardless of age or station in life, debt must be addressed.When retirement rolls around, financial resources, including equity from the sale of another home, 401k, Social Security or other benefits and good old-fashioned investments and savings accounts may eliminate the need for a mortgage altogether. If a home loan is part of the equation, remember that banks or other lenders will consider a request on the basis of debt service

requirement, ongoing cash flow, and loan-to-value of the home being constructed or purchased. (By the way, it is against Federal law for lenders to discriminate against any potential borrower because of age.)

The Future is Here

When it’s time to move in, provisions should be in place to provide for ongoing maintenance and to account for property taxes and homeowners’ insurance , in addition to a house payment. Estimates of these expenses can be calculated after making a few inquiries with local agencies.

Check with any service provider for senior discounts, as well as local municipalities, which may offer property tax relief for individuals over 65 years of age. Although mortgage life insurance may be expensive, it should be considered if a loan exists on the property. Life insurance proceeds are not taxable, and any such benefit will relieve a surviving spouse of the stress related to an unpaid balance.

Remember, too, that choosing a home that minimizes maintenance as possible will reduce such expenses, but no home is maintenance free. To help with upkeep, shop around for a maintenance provider that offers comprehensive care of the premises, such as regular lawn care and gutter cleaning along with periodic inspections of interior and exterior finishes and mechanical systems. The cost for these services will fit the level of service you choose and can be set at a fixed rate, so you can plan your monthly expenses with confidence. And you will never have to climb a ladder again.You can achieve your goal of retiring to the forever home you’ve always wanted.Considering every aspect of the process and making appropriate decisions early will produce the desired results.



