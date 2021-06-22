A Cozy Log Cabin With Coastal Style

Home Details
Bedrooms: 1
Log provider/designer: Summit Log & Timber Homes
A log cabin on the beach? Absolutely! This tiny getaway in British Columbia is as natural as driftwood along the shore.
Deep overhangs shield both people and logs from inclement weather. The corner posts afforded by “piece en piece” construction eliminates interlocking cross corners and increases functionality when a porch is small.
Inside and out, the home is coated with Timber Pro Coatings Canada “TR-16 Pine Cone” stain to enhance and protect the wood.
The cottage is kept warm and cozy thanks to a geothermal heat system. Durable luxury vinyl plank flooring stands up to the sand and silt tracked in from the beach while maintaining a natural wood look.
Thanks to the home’s “piece en piece” construction, there’s so little movement in the logs, the crisp white kitchen cabinetry could be attached directly to the walls without having to take extra measures, like furring strips, to allow for settlement behind them.
In the efficient bathroom, black plumbing is as much a design feature as a practical necessity. Exposing the pipes negates the need for framed “wet walls” to conceal them, providing a larger space and emphasizing the logs. Gold mica slate in the shower adds a touch of natural elegance.
