Our Readers Voted, and These Are Their Favorite Spaces of the Year

Every year, we set out to find the best log and timber homes across the globe to showcase in our annual special edition: The Best Log & Timber Homes of the Year. Readers from all over vote online (see all the entrires here!), and the winners appear in our annual “Best Log and Timber Homes of the Year” issue. (Order a copy for yourself here!)
 
Now, the results are in. Here are the best spaces of the year, according to you!

The Best Great Rooms

Have a seat, kick up your feet and bask in the warmth of impressive fireplaces and aromatic wood as you peruse the five out-of-this-world great rooms our reader-voters selected as the best of the year.
 

Katahdin Cedar Log Homes

With an impressive two-story wall of windows and oversized sliding doors that provide access to a sprawling porch, there’s no missing the view from this log home. A combination of cedar walls, spruce purlins and pine ceilings add rustic warmth, while a chef’s kitchen tucked just off the open great room brings the luxury.

Photo by Trent Bell Photography, Courtesy of Katahdin Cedar Log Homes

 

The Best Kitchens

Want to know what’s hot in home design? Look no further than what’s cooking in the kitchen. From colorful cabinetry to oversized islands, these log and timber home kitchens sizzle with style.
 

Katahdin Cedar Log Homes

Small details make a big impact in this traditional kitchen that’s both hospitable and hard-working. The pine ceiling planks run perpendicular to the flooring to create interest, while glass-fronted cabinets that showcase heirloom pieces contrast with the dark wood cabinets lining the perimeter of the U-shaped space.

Photo by Brian Dressler Photography, Courtesy of Katahdin Cedar Log Homes

 

The Best Bedrooms

Sweet dreams are made of these log and timber home slumber spots. From masters to bunks, voters were definitely not sleepwalking when they chose these outstanding options.
 

Canadian Timberframes

 This bedroom is situated in an expansive bump-out, bathing the room in light and creating interesting peaks and valleys in the roofline. To support the roof, massive 10-by-14-inch Douglas fir, circle-sawn timber trusses are reinforced by steel ties that were tumbled for an aged appearance. Look closely and you’ll see the bottom chord has a gentle arc to it, while the stacked-stone wall behind the custom headboard is accented by soft uplighting.

Photo courtesy of Canadian Timberframes

 

The Best Bathrooms

Our voter’s five favorite bathrooms are awash with decadent design, fine finishes and rustic charm.
 

Woodhouse, The Timber Frame Company

A combination of various shapes and sizes of natural slate from the floor to the ceiling creates visual interest in this master bathroom. A large tub, a luxe shower and his-and-her sinks prove you don’t have to have over-the-top square footage for top-of-the-line luxury.

Photo courtesy of Woodhouse, The Timber Frame Company

 

The Best Accessory Building

Not every log or timber building is a home. New this year, our reader-voters had the chance to take a peek at some of the coolest outbuildings around. Check out their top five ADUs.
 

American Post & Beam

The ultimate gathering space for family and friends, this 3,526-square-foot party barn boasts spectacular views of the Green Mountains of Vermont. To achieve the look of an old barn, the Douglas fir frame was wire-brushed and stained using a 50/50 mix of Minwax “Natural” and “Special Walnut.” On the main level, an open-concept layout provides ample space for all kinds of entertainment, from pool and Ping Pong to axe throwing and darts. In the loft, two queen sized beds, a bunk room and a bathroom with shower offers guests respite from a long day of old-fashioned fun.

Photos by Stephanie Dolloff, Wicked Awesome 3D, Courtesy of American Post & Beam; Haynes Construction Management – Builder/Contractor

 
 

P.S., Want to see even more winning homes? Check out the winning log homes here and the winning timber homes here.

