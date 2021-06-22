A Custom Cabin Designed With Family in Mind
Simple design rules the day in this Tennessee log home.
Bursting with curb appeal, the long, low profile and wraparound porches are two aspects of this home that resonate with people. And though the 8-foot-deep porches cry out to be enjoyed from a rocking chair with a tall glass of sweet tea in hand, they also protect the logs from excessive rain and sun exposure.
Maple cabinets were custom designed and handcrafted by a local cabinetmaker and topped with granite. The structural 4-by8-inch Douglas fir beams were left exposed to take full advantage of the character of the wood. The owner mixed vintage pieces and accents with family antiques and modern appliances for an eclectic look.
The master suite features exposed ceiling beams, natural-finish square log walls and new hardwood floors distressed and stained to appear aged.
Spanning a portion of the home’s rear is a 10-by-24-inch screened porch with a cathedral ceiling and wide-plank decking. The comfortable outdoor space connects to the covered porches that surround the house on the other three sides.
Bursting with curb appeal, the long, low profile and wraparound porches are two aspects of this home that resonate with people. And though the 8-foot-deep porches cry out to be enjoyed from a rocking chair with a tall glass of sweet tea in hand, they also protect the logs from excessive rain and sun exposure.