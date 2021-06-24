Our Readers' Favorite Log Homes

Here are the log homes came out on top! (P.s., Interested in timber homes? See those winners here!)
A Cozy Log Cabin With Coastal Style
Photo courtesy of Summit Log & Timber Homes
A log cabin on the beach? Absolutely! This tiny getaway in British Columbia is as natural as driftwood along the shore. See the full tour here!
A Few Customizations Transformed This Log Home Into the Ultimate Getaway1867 Confederation Log & Timber Frame
Drawing inspiration from previously built log homes and plans, a creative couple personalizes their own hybrid haven on the shores of Ontario’s Pigeon Lake. See the full tour here!
A Pennsylvania Log Home With Timeless Style
Photos by James Ray Spahn, Courtesy of StoneMill Log & Timber Homes
Natural materials and classic design make for a timeless log-and-timber retreat in Pennsylvania. See the full tour here!
Creative Vision Gives This Renovated Cabin True Vermont Style
Photos by Chris Daniele, Courtesy of Real Log Homes
Creative vision and a thorough rehab transformed this little log cabin into a luxe vacation rental. See the full tour here!
A Custom Cabin Designed With Family in Mind
Photos by Jeff Gartin, Courtesy of Honest Abe Log Homes
Simple design rules the day in this Tennessee log home. See the full tour here!