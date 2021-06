Our Readers' Favorite Log Homes

A Cozy Log Cabin With Coastal Style

A log cabin on the beach? Absolutely! This tiny getaway in British Columbia is as natural as driftwood along the shore. See the full tour here!

A Few Customizations Transformed This Log Home Into the Ultimate Getaway

Drawing inspiration from previously built log homes and plans, a creative couple personalizes their own hybrid haven on the shores of Ontario’s Pigeon Lake. See the full tour here!

A Pennsylvania Log Home With Timeless Style

Natural materials and classic design make for a timeless log-and-timber retreat in Pennsylvania. See the full tour here!

Creative Vision Gives This Renovated Cabin True Vermont Style

Photos by Chris Daniele, Courtesy of Real Log Homes

Creative vision and a thorough rehab transformed this little log cabin into a luxe vacation rental. See the full tour here!

A Custom Cabin Designed With Family in Mind

Photos by Jeff Gartin, Courtesy of Honest Abe Log Homes

Simple design rules the day in this Tennessee log home. See the full tour here!

Every year, we set out to find the best log and timber homes across the globe to showcase in our annual special edition: The Best Log & Timber Homes of the Year. Readers from all over vote online ( see all the entrires here! ), and the winnners appear in our “Best Log and Timber Homes of the Year” issue. (Order a copy for yourself here !)Here are the log homes came out on top! (P.s., Interested in timber homes? See those winners here !)Photo courtesy of Summit Log & Timber Homes Photo by Kelly Thompson, Courtesy of 1867 Confederation Log & Timber Frame