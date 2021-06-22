A Few Customizations Transformed This Log Home Into the Ultimate Getaway

Home Details
Bedrooms: 4
Log & Timber Provider/Designer: 1867 Confederation Log & Timber Frame
Drawing inspiration from previously built log homes and plans, a creative couple personalizes their own hybrid haven on the shores of Ontario’s Pigeon Lake.
From the water’s edge, you can appreciate how the sloping lot is terraced to provide a variety of outdoor living spaces. “Outdoor living is important to this family, and thanks to those covered porches, they can be outside even if it’s pouring rain. If they want to enjoy the sunshine, there’s lots of opportunity for that on either side of that covered porch, too,” Rich says. “Plus there’s a massive screened-in porch for when it’s buggy.”
The dark ebony stained cabinetry and the natural clear coat on the pine walls are distinctive and very personal design choices, but one that Rich Kinsman definitely sees trending. “You either love it or you don’t, but either way, the result is striking,” he says.
All of the trusses in the great room are purely decorative. The log structure went up first, then the trusses followed. This can result in some cost savings for people who want this look. Confederation’s Rich Kinsman explains how: “If the frame is structural, the design may require you to have five trusses to support the weight, where if it’s decorative, you could get away with three and achieve the same effect.”
Natural light is the key behind the gleam in this cozy master bedroom. Here, the purely decorative trusses disappear into the pine tongue-and-groove ceiling treatment, carrying the log-and-timber hybrid approach into the most private of spaces in the home.
