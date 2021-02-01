A Rustic Getaway Rich With Natural Beauty
Influenced by the Great Camps of the early 19th century, this log home takes its design cues from its wooded, 60-acre setting.
A detached garage, accessible to the home via the lower level, was added after completion. Round log construction and matching details, from the stain to the stone accents to the green-toned roof, trim and garage doors, ensure the two structures mesh seamlessly.
The partially covered rear deck offers plenty of space for grilling out or just gathering to enjoy nature, rain or shine. The space below the deck provides enough sheltered storage for a winter’s worth of firewood.
Despite an open layout and soaring ceilings, an abundance of wood — from the round log walls and the Ponderosa pine posts to the hickory flooring and Douglas fir tongue-and-groove — ensure the home’s kitchen and dining room feel cozy.
The great room’s floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace — a must for the homeowners — serves as the centerpiece of the homey space. Adirondack and Southwestern-style furnishings fill the space, from the rough-hewn side chairs and tables to the leather patterned sofa.
