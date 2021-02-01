The Little Cabin That Could

Home Details
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1 Full, 1 Half
Downsizing can be daunting, but thanks to thoughtful planning and a solid strategy, this small house is ideal.
With outdoor living as a high priority, the single-level home has more square feet of porch space (1,136) than it does interior square footage (1,109).
Downsizing calls for a good dose of design creativity. The owners display their extensive collection of family photos in layers, utilizing every square inch of space from floor to ceiling. The dining table doubles as a food-prep station, and the entire area is open to the living room.
The log cabin’s design is simple and straightforward. It’s a rectangle segmented into necessary living areas, such as this wide-open great room. The rustic beauty of wood is on full display.
By keeping the kitchen in fairly consistent wood tones and choosing matte-black appliances over shiny stainless steel, the compact space feels larger and better connected to the rest of the great room.
To ensure their overnight visitors would be comfortable, the owners designed a guest bedroom that’s nearly as large as the master (check out the home’s winning MBR on page 56). Filled with antiques and treasured heirlooms, the space is warm and inviting.
With outdoor living as a high priority, the single-level home has more square feet of porch space (1,136) than it does interior square footage (1,109).