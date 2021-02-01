🔍
This Log Home is Cozy and Classic

With expansive views and plenty of room to gather — this waterfront home has it all.

 Hemmed in by trees, the naturally sloping waterfront property has an “amphitheater like feel,” says builder Bill Ryan, that gives it a welcomed sense of privacy. A carpet of well-manicured sod and gravel pathways lead the homeowners and their guests to a lakeside fire pit.

Photos courtesy of Katahdin Cedar Log Homes
 
Capturing postcard-perfect views is often the goal when building a log or timber home, but when you’re a stone’s throw from crystal clear waters, it’s an absolute must. For the homeowners of this lakeside log beauty, the hope of soaking in the wonder of nature, no matter where they are within the home, directed their design decisions from the get-go. 
 
Before a single log was laid, the owners obsessed over how to perfectly site the home on the property. “We stood there for a few hours, holding some string and asking, ‘What do you think about this angle?’” according to builder and Katahdin dealer Bill Ryan of Northpoint Contracting. “I can’t imagine how we could have gotten it any better.”
 
Thanks to their foresight, even the walkout lower level has water views. “You can lay in bed in the basement bedroom and see the lake,” he says. Of course, the main-level views are just as grand. Site lines through the open kitchen, dining area and great room lead straight to the water. “The free-flowing spaces are ideal for a home constantly bustling with family and friends. And with 4,600 square feet across three levels, including four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, there’s room for everyone.”
 
Despite its size, the home feels cozy inside, thanks to the naturally stained northern white cedar logs, pine trim and hickory flooring that envelop each room. A wildlife motif reinforces the rustic vibe. In the great room, a moose-themed sofa and animal print rug sit underneath the gaze of an impressive moose head trophy, which hangs over the stone hearth.  
 
From the great room, two doors lead to the spacious outdoor deck, which spans the length of the house and offers even more room to gather. The center portion of the deck features a generous overhang, giving shelter from sun and rain and allowing the area to serve as a functional extension of the living space. Above, the exposed log purlins, which run from the interior truss through to the covered porch, proved to be the most challenging part of the project. “Getting them down the driveway was interesting; they were like telephone poles,” says Bill. But for the long-time builder, challenges only add to the satisfaction of creating a beautiful home. “I’ve worked on a lot of homes over the years, and this is one of my favorites.”
 

Home Details:

Square Footage: 4,600(including basement, not shown)
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half
Log Provider: Katahdin Cedar Log Homes
