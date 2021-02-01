This Log Home is Cozy and Classic

Home Details:
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half
Log Provider: Katahdin Cedar Log Homes
With expansive views and plenty of room to gather — this waterfront home has it all.
Hemmed in by trees, the naturally sloping waterfront property has an “amphitheater like feel,” says builder Bill Ryan, that gives it a welcomed sense of privacy. A carpet of well-manicured sod and gravel pathways lead the homeowners and their guests to a lakeside fire pit.
Designed for a family that loves to come together in the kitchen, the room features plenty of prep space, dual sinks and a trio of barstools for those who prefer to converse rather than cook. Beadboard cabinetry, a stone-encased range hood and a wildlife-themed backsplash adding distinctive style to the space.
The spacious great room serves as the home’s central gathering spot. “The household is super active,” says builder Bill Ryan. “They’re always entertaining, and this room provides plenty of space for that.”
