Ask the Expert: What Do I Use on the Interior of My Logs and Timbers?

To make the best choice for your log home's interior stain, think about how you spend time inside your home and the feeling you want to create. Does the space have abundant, natural light? Do you prefer cozy dark walls and a lighter ceiling? Or a bright fresh feel with lighter walls? Another consideration is that wood absorbs light, so darker stain may translate into a much darker room than you anticipated.

Then there is the tint base. Do you prefer browns, reds, gray tones, or even a bleached look? Like many things, wood stain "looks" go through trends. Explore your options and be sure to choose a tint that will look beautiful to you over time. You can always darken a lighter stain, but not the reverse.





Photo: Courtesy Perma-Chink Systems, Inc.

Distinct Needs Not all interior wood is the same. Logs and heavy timbers are not like the wood of cabinets, moldings, and furniture. These smaller wood products are usually sprayed with nitrocellulose lacquer to protect them, giving them a hard, shiny finish. Unlike cabinets, tables and trim, larger timbers and logs are more dynamic. If you try and put a similar lacquer on your interior log walls, the finish will crack and peel as these larger pieces of wood naturally contract and expand. Some homeowners wonder if the interior can go au natural. While interior logs may not be subjected to the same elements as their external counterparts, they will absorb cooking oil and odors and collect dust, handprints, and water stains if not protected. Plus, there's another reason to finish them. Have you ever run your hand across rough-cut wood? It feels mildly like sandpaper. All those little crags and jags on the surface need to be covered in a light film; one that's strong enough to be wiped down and protect the wood while remaining flexible enough to not crack as the log expands, shifts, and contracts over time. Choose a stain that's designed for its job. Exterior stains contain higher levels of biocides and preservatives that you don't need or want inside your home, especially where you're eating and sleeping. This is also why you want to avoid an oil-based stain. Oil-based products have high levels of volatile organic compounds (VOC), which are extremely unhealthy in enclosed spaces. Smart & Attractive Start with a stain that gives you the aesthetic and exact level of transparency you desire. After staining, add one or two clear coats of interior finish. Both add just enough film to protect your logs and minimize scratchiness so they can be easily wiped and cleaned. These finishes come in gloss or satin. These stains also contain the right amount of UV protection to avoid "picture framing." Picture framing is the shadowy discoloration that remains on the wall when you move a bookshelf or a picture.



