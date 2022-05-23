Ask the Expert: Why is Pre-Cutting Logs at the Factory So Important?

Question: Why is Pre-Cutting Logs at the Factory So Important?

Answer:

For starters, there is no need for additional equipment, such as sawhorses and cutting saws, to be brought to the lot. Plus, this simplified construction process will reduce potentially costly cutting errors that can impact your bottom line and it can help speed up the building timeline.

“Rather than paying a contractor for doing that extra hands-on work of measuring, notching, and cutting, he can begin building right way,” says Mark.

